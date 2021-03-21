New Restaurant to come to Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new business is officially moving into Shelburn's "Interurban Depot."

The owners of the "Red Room Cakery" in Terre Haute plan to open a new restaurant called, "Circa 1906."

It will open at in the "Interurban Depot" sometime this summer or fall.

Owner, Jamie Chesterton told News 10 he wants to make this new restaurant a destination.

Town leaders say the Interurban Depot is a historic asset and this plan highlights it while also delivering on the broader goal of revitalizing the community.