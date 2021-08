TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center is welcoming a new business.

'Jason Gonzalez Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu' will open its doors on September 1.

It's in the basement of The Meadows. Some kids have already started to practice in the new facility.

There are classes for kids martial arts, MMA, boxing, and of course, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The owner told us the goal is to help kids learn to defend themselves and teach them new skills.

Classes are open for ages five through 75.