New business is opening up despite state restrictions

PARIS, Il. (WTHI) --Many Illinois counties are still in tier three of COVID-19 restrictions. This means many businesses are still closed and have to operate under strict restrictions. However, those restrictions aren’t scaring new businesses from opening up.

Many business owners are having to work around restrictions set by the state in order to keep operating.

Some businesses have been forced closed, while others have adapted in order to stay afloat.

While some new business owners decided that no matter what they were going to open this year.

Rejuvenate Salon and Spa is now open in Paris Illinois.

Owner Carrie Gomez said, “Well, I’ve always wanted to own my own business. I thought this building was available, it was a really good price, I talked with my husband and we decided to just go for it.”

While owner Carrie Gomez was excited to start her business, she told News 10 she still feels uneasy about state restrictions, and what she might hear from Governor JB Pritzker.

Gomez said, “We all need to be successful. So, I’m a little worried he might shut the whole place down, but hopefully not. I’m not thinking like that, I can’t.”

Paris Illinois is still in tier three of restrictions. This means she can’t offer all the services her business has to offer.

However, Gomez is still determined to keep her new business moving forward.

She told News 10 that right now her staff is only going to be taking clients for facials, hair, and nail services.

Gomez said the best thing she can do right now as a new business owner is not to think negatively, and know that her dreams are now a reality.

She said, “It’s, I can’t even describe the feeling I have right now. It’s so, almost, surreal. I didn’t think that I mean I knew eventually it would happen but I didn’t think it would happen now.”

Gomez said she’s ready to serve her community and can’t wait to see people walk in the doors.

To contact the salon and spa service you can call (217) 251-1481.