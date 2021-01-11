A new, unique business is coming to the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Before the pandemic hit two locals business owners decided to pursue their dream. They wanted to bring you spices, and sauces alike. They never thought they would be able to own their very own story. Instead, they believed it would just be a fun hobby for them to do together.

Co-founder and owner of Sons' Spice Co. Gabrielle Sons said, "We just thought it's been our dream to own a store, and have some, bring something back to Terre Haute that we've seen in our travels."

The couple made the announcement they were opening a store on social media.

In the announcement, they said they were going to have their doors open to the public in April.

Sons' Spice and Co. said they're extremely grateful for the community's support.

Especially the support from the owners of the building.

Sons said this support makes a great statement for the area. "I think it tells that the community wants local. It's always been kind of a struggle to shop local, and that kind of thing, but it proves that if it's out there the community will go for it."

Tiffany Baker and her husband are natives of Terre Haute who happen to be the owners of Parq at 12 points. Their business is called Three Sisters Investments.

Their goal is to improve the 12 points area.

They said they just want to see the area thrive as it did before their time.

Baker said, "There's going to be so much growth in this town, and there's so many people who support ourselves, and Gabby, and Wyatt and the area, and so we're really excited to see some big changes."

Sons said they can't wait to see everyone walk through their doors.

For more information on Sons' Spice Co. you can click here.

To learn more about Three Sisters Investments you can click here.