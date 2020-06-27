New business in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Saturday was the grand opening for 2-businesses in Terre Haute. 1 is a brand new to the area. It's called 834 powder coating, The buggy shop.

It's a shop for ATVs, 4-wheelers, and dirt bikes. Matt Price is the owner. He's partnered with "Shear Inspirations." It's a beauty salon that's been open for a few years.

During the state lockdown, the owner decided to take advantage of the closure and move to a new location.

"A lot of time a lot of effort a lot of money. It's been a life long dream for me to own my own shop and do my own thing," Price said.

After the whole quarantine, instead of for us, being a bad thing, it allowed us to shut down for a while and create a new salon," Megan Wells, part-owner said. "We made it be positive. You know we couldn't let it get us down."

The businesses are operating out of the same building. They're located on Lafayette Ave, in Terre Haute.