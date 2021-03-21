New business coming to 12 points in Terre Haute



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new business is looking to join the 12 points area in Terre Haute.

Studio 12 is opening soon on Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

The owner, Lucy Chew, tells News 10 that she wants the spot to be a more relaxed place for local and student artists, as well as a place for both formal and casual artists.

She also says she wants to attract more people to the 12 points area.

"So, we just want to be one of those places in 12 points that calls to people. That gets them here, and maybe they can see what all there is to experience,” Chew said.

Studio 12 is planning to open to the public in April.