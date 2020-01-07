New burger place to open in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Terre Haute.

The Patty Shack has moved into the old Mics Pics location.

That's right next to Chava's on Wabash Avenue.

The Patty Shack specializes in burgers.

News 10 spoke with restaurant leaders earlier today. They say they're excited to be a part of the downtown area.

"I think with the remodeling of Hulman (Center) and also the convention center coming up I think it's going to bring a lot of people to downtown already so I think the downtown area is going to grow," Rikki Matheney, the accounts manager at Patty Shack told us.

They say they're still looking for employees and they're encouraging anyone interested to apply. To do that, you can drop off a resume from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Patty Shack is hoping to open next month.