New building will support the community and help with cat populations

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Clay County Humane Society said there are 1,000 stray cats in its area. The group wants to help decrease the stray population. Many cats have often been turned away from shelters due to overcrowding. That's why the Clay County Humane Society wants to add a new building to its shelter.

So far, the shelter said it doesn't have enough room for all the animals.

Some animals have to be turned away. Many of the ones turned away are feral cats.

The shelter leaders said a surgery center needs to be built to allow for spaying and neutering.

But right now, having the space for this center, as well as the current animal load, is an issue.

Board of Directors President Toni Carter said, "Because of the space in here, we have to get the dogs out so that we've got the ability to concentrate on the surgery part, and having space in order to do it."

To help with this issue the shelter is going to put up a new building in the back.

That building will be able to house all the dogs while freeing up space for surgeries in the existing building.

"Like I have 6 dogs back there right now. You obviously can't do surgery when you have 6 dogs back there barking, and yelling, and screaming. So, the building should come first."

They hope to be able to start on the building by this summer. When the building is complete shelter leaders told News 10 they want to start operating the surgery center ASAP.

Facility Manager Lindsay Stevenson said, "I mean we're not just fixing them to keep the population down. We're making them healthier. The less that has to come in here when they're doing fine out there, the better."

Leaders told News 10 this new surgery center will also be helping the community.

Stevenson said, "We're going to start out with basically our needs in-house, and then hopefully expand to the community where we can do a low-cost type clinic."

Making sure these animals are healthy is the center's number one goal.

You can help make this possible by donating to the shelter. To donate you can click here.

You can also check out their Facebook page for more information.