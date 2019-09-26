New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a dream that has been turned to reality.
There's a new boutique in downtown Terre Haute...and on Thursday, there was a ribbon-cutting.
It's called 'It Was All a Dream.'
Owners of the store say it offers a 'homey' feeling.
It sells women's clothing but they even customized bow ties for men.
Owners say they want to bring a unique and urban style to the downtown area.
"This community was developing and we wanted to offer something. This allows us to contribute and to be a blessing so we just hope people receive that and want to contribute and be a blessing to us as well," Michael Stewart said.
The store is right off of 7th and Walnut.
The store's hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
