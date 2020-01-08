New blessing box opens in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another box full of blessings is available in West Terre Haute.

It opened on Wednesday just outside of the West Vigo Community Center. The Highland Church sponsored the box.

Inside - you will find food, gloves, and many other things.

The box motto is 'take what you need, give what you can.'

Organizers say it's just another effort to help those in the community.

"I know there's a huge need in our community for food, so not just feeding people, but for us, it's also sharing the love of Christ with our neighborhood and our community," Sarah Thomas, from Highland Church said.

Organizers say a community member built the box for free.