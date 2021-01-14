New bill would put Suicide Prevention and Human Trafficking hotline numbers on student ID cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Senator Jon Ford, of Terre Haute, hopes to reduce the number of teen suicides in Indiana.

He just introduced legislation. The bill would require all Hoosier schools to put the National Suicide Hotline number and the Human Trafficking number on student ID cards.

This would apply to students in grades six through 12.

Ford said this would be a low-cost way to get the hotline number in the hands of teens who need it.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK and the Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888.

The bill still has to pass the full Senate before going to the house.