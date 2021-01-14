Clear

New bill would put Suicide Prevention and Human Trafficking hotline numbers on student ID cars

Indiana State Senator Jon Ford, of Terre Haute, hopes to reduce the number of teen suicides in Indiana.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 7:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Senator Jon Ford, of Terre Haute, hopes to reduce the number of teen suicides in Indiana.

He just introduced legislation. The bill would require all Hoosier schools to put the National Suicide Hotline number and the Human Trafficking number on student ID cards.

This would apply to students in grades six through 12.

Ford said this would be a low-cost way to get the hotline number in the hands of teens who need it.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK and the Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888.

The bill still has to pass the full Senate before going to the house.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain moving in along with cold air and snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Society of Trashbaggers works to clean up the area around the 641 bypass

Image

Vincennes Police are looking for a person of interest in a 2008 sexual assault case

Image

New bill would put Suicide Prevention and Human Trafficking hotline numbers on student ID cars

Image

Terre Haute Police have seen several cases involving auto-theft, while the vehicle was left running

Image

Local woman lends a helping hand to her community

Image

Bridge Church still providing weekly home-cooked meals

Image

Missing World War II test bombs stolen from Clay County yard

Image

Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous back on for 2021

Image

FBI serves search warrant at Terre Haute apartments

Image

Police Reform Bill heads to Illinois Governor Pritzker’s desk; Clark County Sheriff Reacts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1046030

Reported Deaths: 19617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4242178870
DuPage672711122
Will56766851
Lake51944872
Kane44812660
Winnebago25726403
Madison23450445
St. Clair21420405
McHenry20995235
Champaign1504493
Peoria14518229
Sangamon14139229
McLean12839149
Rock Island11636298
Tazewell11599234
Kankakee11271174
Kendall937376
LaSalle9113245
Macon8567177
DeKalb722989
Vermilion7213106
Adams7174100
Williamson6008113
Boone544277
Whiteside5133172
Clinton488582
Coles462478
Ogle452068
Knox4454138
Grundy423454
Effingham422765
Jackson403067
Henry394074
Marion3886111
Franklin373265
Macoupin370492
Randolph361864
Livingston348165
Monroe346866
Stephenson344174
Jefferson330399
Morgan318988
Woodford307364
Logan300656
Bureau296078
Lee294271
Montgomery289938
Christian289671
Fayette285753
Iroquois252954
Perry252660
Fulton249947
Jersey213752
Lawrence213129
McDonough209050
Douglas197832
Saline197052
Shelby193134
Union191932
Cass171931
Crawford171932
Bond170222
Warren156942
Pike151444
Richland149541
Wayne147143
Jo Daviess145924
Hancock144932
Edgar141849
Clark141425
Washington141225
Carroll140732
Ford134847
Moultrie133928
Clay129637
White129229
Greene122942
Johnson118915
Mercer115327
Wabash114814
Piatt114614
Mason114340
De Witt109725
Cumberland105127
Jasper101015
Massac98830
Menard83410
Hamilton69715
Marshall63713
Schuyler59715
Pulaski5923
Brown59011
Stark49020
Edwards4528
Henderson43416
Calhoun4234
Gallatin3764
Alexander3737
Scott3621
Putnam3431
Hardin2968
Pope2332
Unassigned1120
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 574119

Reported Deaths: 9163
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion793541271
Lake43365662
Allen31185535
Hamilton27426302
St. Joseph26227368
Elkhart23785335
Vanderburgh18033210
Tippecanoe16890115
Porter14082157
Johnson13989276
Hendricks13370235
Madison10256207
Vigo10238170
Clark9864126
Monroe8861103
Delaware8559129
LaPorte8471152
Kosciusko772775
Howard7634135
Warrick616590
Hancock615094
Bartholomew612294
Floyd5898105
Wayne5766154
Grant5659108
Dubois528670
Boone520367
Morgan497385
Marshall484884
Henry480162
Cass462759
Noble452056
Dearborn438943
Jackson407445
Shelby391276
Lawrence371671
Clinton357538
Gibson345456
DeKalb330763
Montgomery324950
Knox318039
Harrison313542
Miami301043
Steuben298840
Adams290235
Ripley284545
Wabash284445
Whitley283524
Huntington276057
Putnam275646
Jasper273233
White260638
Daviess252870
Jefferson240638
Fayette237548
Decatur235081
Greene226658
Posey223826
Wells223546
LaGrange221461
Scott211137
Clay210532
Randolph203640
Jennings187135
Sullivan184631
Spencer175717
Fountain173425
Washington168816
Starke168541
Jay159921
Fulton156129
Owen154434
Carroll149415
Orange144833
Rush143218
Vermillion140733
Perry139727
Franklin138633
Parke12648
Tipton125632
Pike108625
Blackford104622
Pulaski93136
Newton87620
Brown84328
Benton82510
Crawford7119
Martin68013
Warren6417
Union6003
Switzerland5955
Ohio4497
Unassigned0373