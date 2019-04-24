New bike share option available on the campus of ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is getting a new bike share program.

VeoRide is now available on campus.

Students and staff can use an app to locate and unlock the bikes.

After that, the bikes have to be returned to designated areas shown on a map.

The last bike share program at ISU suddenly stopped that part of its operation.

Organizers say students are excited to have this eco-friendly option back.

"Our number one goal in bringing the bikes to campus, reducing our emissions and pollution. It's healthier to ride bikes rather than to drive around, it'll be easier parking and it's more fun to be out and about," Nick McCreary, from the Office of Sustainability said.

VeoRide will have more bikes n campus when school returns in the fall.

It costs 50 cents per 15 minutes to have a bike.

There are also monthly and yearly rental options.