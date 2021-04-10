New big attraction inspired by Pokemon

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - We know Casey, Illinois is known for "big things."

Today, a new "large attraction" was unveiled to the public.

This is ball is influenced by the "poke ball" from "pokemon."

"Jim Bolin" built this latest attraction using salvaged materials.

The steel ball is 5-feet wide and weighs 15-hundred pounds.

It's not a "record breaker" but is still a cool addition to the "big things" collection.

You can find this at 8 west main street.

You're encouraged to share your pictures using the hashtag "big things small town."