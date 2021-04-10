CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - We know Casey, Illinois is known for "big things."
Today, a new "large attraction" was unveiled to the public.
This is ball is influenced by the "poke ball" from "pokemon."
"Jim Bolin" built this latest attraction using salvaged materials.
The steel ball is 5-feet wide and weighs 15-hundred pounds.
It's not a "record breaker" but is still a cool addition to the "big things" collection.
You can find this at 8 west main street.
You're encouraged to share your pictures using the hashtag "big things small town."
We know Casey, Illinois is known for "big things."
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 10:52 PM
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - We know Casey, Illinois is known for "big things."
Related Content
- New big attraction inspired by Pokemon
- Trooper finds parked driver playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones
- Indiana State University projects attract 1,200 jobs
- New attractions coming to Holiday World next summer
- Colts hope Luck’s return makes coaching job more attractive
- The regional accents Americans find the most – and least – attractive
- Disneyland to sell alcohol at Star Wars attraction
- World's most popular attractions, according to Uber
- Casey, Illinois adds six more world's largest attractions
- Census Bureau increases pay to attract new applicants
Scroll for more content...