New beauty school is opening up in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) --For more than two decades a long-time family-owned cosmetology school's doors have been closed. However, one local woman is looking to revive it! Tera Orman is looking to bring back a cosmetology school to Linton.

Cosmetology schools are places people can go to learn how to be a hairstylist, a makeup artist, a nail technician, and so much more.

In the early '90s, the school in Linton closed.

Ever since there hasn't been a nearby place for people to learn these skills, until now.

Originally, Orman said her grandparents used to run the beauty school in town.

She said being in the business of beauty has always run in her family.

Orman said, "My mom Kathy and my aunt Diana also became instructors. So it was a family deal. And we have other family members that were hairstylists as well. So, I grew up knowing that that was a part of my family heritage."

Orman said she followed in their footsteps and became a stylist herself by opening her own salon.

It wasn't until years later she decided to switch gears and go back to school to get her instructor's license, so she could open up her own school.

Orman said she wanted to open sooner, but when her daughter Madi got sick all her time went into her treatment.

Now, to honor her family and her daughter, she is ready to get her business underway.

Orman said, "Now that I'm in the process of opening this school again I'm excited because I feel like I'm honoring my grandparents, fulfilling their dreams also. Also, honoring my daughter because Madi was so excited about the beauty school."

She said opening up will be a dream come true.

Orman said she's excited to continue serving her community and filling a need that's been empty for so long.

She said, "I want to be able to teach the skills that I have, and to be able to give those skills to other kids and people that are interested in this career and just help them find their niche."

Orman told News 10 she is looking to open the school sometime early next year.