New barbeque restaurant getting ready for Terre Haute grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in Terre Haute soon.

Uncle Junior's Barbeque owners are getting ready for customers at their location on Washington and 25th Streets in Terre Haute.

They will serve barbeque and soul food.

Owners told us it took them about eight months to get it all together.

"They've all been coming up to us saying, hey, you guys just need to open up a business and just let all of Terre Haute and the world know about your barbeque, so that's what we're doing," Co-owner Rodney Hill said.

The grand opening is set for Friday, October 31.