New assisted living facility to open in February, expects to fill up fast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly a month away from opening its doors, a new living space is expecting to fill up fast.

Silver Birch is a new assisted living facility in Terre Haute. You can find the building on Lafayette Avenue.

Staff members say they're actively sorting through applications.

Once the doors open in February, organizers say residents and their families will feel right at home.

"Once you're in that building and see what we have to offer, it's a lifestyle shift as well as assistance that gives those adult-aged children a piece of mind," said Marketing Director Josh Thome, "Mom and dad are safe as well as living in a beautiful community."

Approved residents can tour the facility starting February 11th. The facility is set to open, with the first resident moving in, on February 21st.

Silver Birch is not full yet, but staff members expect that to quickly change.

To learn more about the application process, you can call (812) 237-0123 or visit their website.