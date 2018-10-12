New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The leading cause of injuries and death among senior citizens is falling.
That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Assisted Living facilities work to prevent statistics like these.
"Silver Birch Living" is holding a series of informational meetings, educating people on its new location in Terre Haute.
Silver Birch Living will be located on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
There will be 119 apartments that are either one bedroom or studio.
