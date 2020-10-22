New art installation coming to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday evenings in downtown Vincennes are usually good for folks to enjoy a little bit of art. But these days COVID-19 has been keeping folks apart.

Amy Jendrzejewski says, "We haven't done anything like this before. So there's been a learning curve with each step."

Amy and Andy Jendrzejewski decided to bring art outside to the community. They have seven sculptures planned by the end of the year.

Amy Jendrzejewski says, "To provide an experience people can have any time, day or night. They can drive by, walk by, bicycle by. The work will be there for three years. So plenty of time to get acquainted with it."

The couple worked with the city of Vincennes to have areas to display the pieces of art. They're also getting financial help from the city as well as a number of grants. All in hopes of bringing more folks to downtown.

Andy Jendrzejewski explains, "We're going to have these up for three years. And next year we'll do the same thing and get another body of work for three years. And the following year, hopefully, we can do the same thing."

The first sculpture has already been put on display. Each piece comes from artists across the nation. Helping to bring a little bit of joy to Vincennes.

Amy Jendrzejewski says, "Part of what we've been doing with the gallery, and now this project is trying to provide people opportunities to grow and learn. And we're also interested in giving back to the community."