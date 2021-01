TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a place to check out some classic video games, an arcade bar will open soon in Terre Haute.

Bar Botics Arcade Bar will open next weekend. The bar will host a soft private opening this Saturday.

There are many games in the bar, including Pac-Man and Space Invaders.

The bar will officially open on Friday, July 15. It's on Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.