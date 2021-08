WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new app will keep you connected to information about local trails and outdoor amenities.

Thrive West Central created the Crossroads Trail App for Android and Apple devices.

It will help you navigate parks, trails, and more. There are mapping features that help narrow down what you want to see.

Thrive hopes to work with users to continue adding information.

Just search for Crossroads Trails on your mobile device.