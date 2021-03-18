New app connects Indiana Guardsmen and families with information

INDIANAPOLIS - A new smartphone app is connecting Indiana National Guardsmen, their families, and community organizations with information.

The app includes services and information, ranging from job vacancies and education benefits to specific unit updates. Hoosier Guardsmen created the app in order to facilitate streamlined communication and information in one easy-to-use app for service members, families, and civilians.

"The app is a one-stop tool for all things Indiana National Guard. It has links to an incredible number of resources, and notifications of important announcements," said Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler, the state's highest ranking enlisted soldier. "If a soldier has a question, this app will help them get the answer. With the app, I have all of the resources of the National Guard with me at all times."

Members of the visual information office spent most of 2020 designing, implementing and testing before releasing in the app stores. The Indiana National Guard app is a free download at your Apple and Google Play app stores.

"The app offers users the ability to review every resource the Indiana National Guard offers and information," said Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Baty, the leader of the development team and visual information office manager. "Service members should download the app so they know what services and opportunities they have within the Indiana National Guard," said Baty. "Leaders should download the app to point their soldiers and airmen in the right direction."