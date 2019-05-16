New animals protection laws are working, but it is placing a strain on shelters

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Humane Society has a dire plea.

Within the last 48-hours, the shelter has taken in 19 animals.

It is a situation we hear about often...but shelter leaders say they need you to take action.

When News 10 went inside the shelter, we saw more than one animal sharing cages.

Some of them were even in spare rooms.

The staff at the animal shelter told News 10 this is a sign of a new law working...but it's coming with a cost.

Recent changes regarding animal welfare have led to the shelter taking in more animals that are considered neglected or abused.

They are so limited on space that they've had to double up many of the animals in cages.

The manager said the shelter has already taken in more animals than the yearly average.

People in the shelter say it is a double-edged sword.

"We're trying so hard to not look at this negatively because things are happening. Things are changing for the good. It's gonna get worse before it gets better as far as capacity wise, but once people realize that we're cracking down, that police are cracking down, and that we're taking this very seriously. People will start changing their attitudes," Lindsay Stevenson, the assistant manager at the Clay County Humane Society said.

The shelter is in need of supplies like food and blankets.

Volunteers are also needed.

