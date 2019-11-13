New airport hangars expected to open soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the bitterly cold weather, progress is moving along at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

That's as three corporate hangars are almost finished.

Executive Director Jeff Hauser told us they are just waiting on utilities.

He's aiming for tenants to move in between December 15 and the first of the year.

In total - there are six hangars. Hauser said the remaining three should be done by the summer of 2020.