TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new academic program is set to be offered at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.

The college will now offer a program in Cloud Technologies.

Classes for the program will start to be offered in the fall.

This new degree will help close the gap on cloud computing in the state.

It refers to running software and services on the internet.

Graduates with this new degree will be qualified for employment as system administrators and other high-paying jobs.