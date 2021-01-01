New abortion rules in Indiana now in effect - here's what changes

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new law starts in Indiana on January 1 surrounding abortions.

It requires there be an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion happens.

The Indiana attorney general feels the requirement protects the woman's health and the sanctity of life.

He says ultrasounds are an important part of informed consent counseling.

In a lawsuit, Planned Parenthood argued the law was unconstitutional and would prevent some women from getting abortions.

Enforcing the law was postponed until now when the organization agreed to drop the lawsuit.

The agreement allowed time for clinics to train staff on the proper use of ultrasound equipment.