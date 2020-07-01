Clear

New York Police Department's budget has been slashed by $1 billion

Facing pressure from thousands of constituents calling to defund the police, New York slashed $1 billion from the city's police budget. But some city lawmakers -- and the protesters calling for change -- think the cuts weren't sweeping enough.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Facing pressure from thousands of constituents calling to defund the police, New York slashed $1 billion from the city's police budget. But some city lawmakers -- and the protesters calling for change -- think the cuts weren't sweeping enough.

New York lawmakers approved the $88.9 billion 2021 budget late Tuesday night while hundreds of protesters, many of whom have camped outside City Hall for a week, waited to hear the results.

The New York Police Department is the largest police force in the US and employs over 55,000. The department budget was almost $6 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

The approved budget includes nearly $484 million in cuts and will reallocate $354 million to other agencies "best positioned to carry out the duties that have been previously assigned to the New York Police Department, like the Department of Education, the Department of Health & Mental Hygiene and the Department of Homeless Services. Another $162 million was slashed through "associated costs," the city council said in a statement.

The approved budget also moves about $500 million of the department's capital budget to other "badly needed infrastructure," the city council said, and reduces overtime spending by $352 million.

The NYPD will also transfer control of the city's school safety program to the Department of Education, the council said. The NYPD will also remove crossing guards and pull out of homeless outreach services since, the council said, "police often merely moved these individuals from one unsafer spot to another, continuing the cycle of injustice."

"This was a hard-fought battle, which marks the beginning of the Council's efforts to not only limit the size and scope of the NYPD, but also reimagine how we structure criminal justice and public safety in this city," the city council said.

Tensions between NYPD and New Yorkers boiled over in May, during protests against racism and police brutality, and often resulted in violence. Among other incidents, city officials are investigating the department after a police cruiser was filmed driving into a crowd of protesters, and an officer accused of shoving a protester to the ground and concussing her was arrested.

Calls to defund or abolish the police have becoming a familiar demand at police brutality protests across the country. So far, just Minneapolis has pledged to look at ways to dismantle its existing police department after four officers were charged with the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose death spurred the protests.

City officials aren't satisfied

The budget cuts and reallocations don't constitute a complete victory, city officials said. City Council speaker Corey Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he wanted the cuts to go deeper.

"This isn't a billion dollars. And I'm not going to pretend that it is," Johnson said. "To everyone who is disappointed that we did not go farther I want to let you know -- I am disappointed as well ... But this budget process involves the mayor who was not budging."

Johnson said he wanted a full hiring freeze, but this budget will still allow for two new police classes to be added. He said he also wanted a bigger headcount reduction, but this budget cuts about 1,163 officers through attribution and by eliminating two police cadet classes. The NYPD employs around 36,000 officers.

New York City comptroller Scott Stringer called the announced NYPD budget cuts a "bait and switch and a paper thin excuse for reform."

Stringer said the "excuses" include proposals to slash uniformed police overtime by 60% with "no plan on how to get there."

"Meaningful change in this moment won't come by shifting police from one agency to another, and budget tricks won't bring an end to the status quo," he said in a statement. "The movement in the streets won't be suppressed by manipulated math."

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he'd block the budget during the final tax warrant process if it didn't include a full hiring freeze for the police department. Part of the city budget did include a hiring freeze on Department of Education employees, officials said Tuesday.

Some protesters told CNN affiliate WLNY they plan to continue to occupy City Hall even now that officials have voted on the budget.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Partly Sunny and Hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

New month, new laws

Image

A Look Back at the Month of June

Image

Action Track Preps for 50th Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Minor League Season Canceled

Image

Stone donation

Image

Residents reunite with family members as nursing facilities allow outdoor visits

Image

United Way grant supports local agencies to help inmates with sobriety in area jails

Image

Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years: Museum unveils new exhibit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 143185

Reported Deaths: 6923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook905364565
Lake9719416
DuPage9032470
Kane7703268
Will6686319
Winnebago303094
McHenry203297
St. Clair1874135
Kankakee127265
Kendall95620
Madison93268
Rock Island92529
Champaign86012
Boone58621
DeKalb55018
Peoria48728
Sangamon42631
Jackson33219
Randolph2857
Stephenson2705
Ogle2614
McLean26013
Clinton23617
Macon23222
LaSalle21617
Union18819
Whiteside18615
Coles16417
Grundy1624
Iroquois1575
Warren1360
Knox1300
Cass1292
Morgan1283
Monroe12713
Tazewell1278
Williamson1154
Jefferson10717
McDonough10015
Lee972
Adams871
Henry841
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion652
Douglas520
Macoupin513
Perry511
Unassigned480
Jasper467
Montgomery441
Christian434
Livingston432
Jo Daviess421
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford311
Bureau292
Menard250
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Shelby181
Moultrie170
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin140
Logan140
Wayne141
Bond131
Schuyler130
Effingham121
Cumberland110
Massac110
Brown100
Edgar100
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt60
Hamilton50
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 45594

Reported Deaths: 2640
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11329679
Lake4847239
Elkhart304143
Allen2649110
St. Joseph183065
Cass16369
Hamilton1463100
Hendricks136699
Johnson1232118
Porter68036
Madison64263
Tippecanoe6338
Clark61644
Bartholomew57844
Howard54256
LaPorte53425
Kosciusko4842
LaGrange4566
Jackson4543
Noble43428
Delaware42548
Boone42142
Hancock41835
Shelby41425
Vanderburgh4136
Marshall4093
Floyd36244
Morgan31831
Grant28526
Montgomery28520
Clinton2792
Dubois2596
White25710
Monroe24428
Decatur24332
Henry23515
Lawrence22924
Vigo2228
Harrison20822
Dearborn20322
Warrick19629
Greene18431
Miami1802
Jennings16910
Putnam1658
DeKalb1574
Scott1547
Daviess13816
Orange13323
Wayne1276
Franklin1248
Steuben1232
Perry1188
Ripley1127
Carroll1082
Jasper1072
Wabash1072
Fayette957
Newton9410
Whitley794
Randolph764
Huntington702
Starke683
Jay670
Wells671
Fulton661
Jefferson641
Washington641
Knox620
Clay594
Pulaski591
Rush563
Benton470
Adams451
Sullivan451
Owen431
Gibson412
Brown381
Blackford352
Posey320
Spencer301
Tipton301
Crawford290
Fountain282
Switzerland240
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192