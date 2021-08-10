Clear

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 12:13 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post.

The #MeToo-era scandal cut short not just a career but a dynasty: Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was governor in the 1980s and ’90s, and the younger Cuomo was often mentioned as a potential candidate for president, an office his father famously contemplated seeking. Even as the scandal mushroomed, Cuomo was planning to run for reelection in 2022.

Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state moving to investigate him.

The string of accusations that spelled the governor’s downfall began to unfold in news reports last December and went on for months.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful, and he apologized for some of his behavior.

He portrayed some of the encounters as misunderstandings attributable to “generational or cultural” differences, a reference in part to his upbringing in an affectionate Italian American family.

As a defiant Cuomo clung to office, state lawmakers launched an impeachment investigation, and nearly the entire Democratic establishment in New York deserted him — not only over the accusations, but also because of the discovery that his administration had concealed thousands of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients.

The harassment investigation ordered up by the attorney general and conducted by two outside lawyers corroborated the women’s accounts and added lurid new ones. The release of the report left the governor more isolated than ever, with some of his most loyal supporters abandoning him and President Joe Biden joining those calling on him to resign.

His accusers included an aide who said Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s mansion. Investigators also the governor’s staff retaliated against one of his accusers by leaking confidential personnel files about her.

As governor, Cuomo touted himself as an example of a “progressive Democrat” who gets things done: Since taking office in 2011, he helped push through legislation that legalized gay marriage, began lifting the minimum wage to $15 and expanded paid family leave benefits. He also backed big infrastructure projects, including airport overhauls and construction of a new bridge over the Hudson River that he named after his father.

At the same time the behavior that got him into trouble was going on, he was publicly championing the #MeToo movement and surrounding himself with women’s rights activists, signing into law sweeping new protections against sexual harassment and lengthening the statute of limitations in rape cases.

His national popularity soared during the harrowing spring of 2020, when New York became the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

His tough-minded but empathetic response made for riveting television well beyond New York, and his stern warnings to people to stay home and wear masks stood in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s brush-off of the virus. His briefings won an international Emmy Award, and he went on to write a book on leadership in a crisis.

But even those accomplishments were soon tainted when it was learned that the state’s official count of nursing home deaths had excluded many patients who had been transferred to hospitals before they succumbed. A Cuomo aide acknowledged the administration feared the true numbers would be “used against us” by the Trump White House.

Also, Cuomo’s administration was fiercely criticized for forcing nursing homes to accept patients recovering from the virus.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the state’s handling of data on nursing home deaths. In addition, the state attorney general is looking into whether Cuomo broke the law in using members of his staff to help write and promote his book, from which he stood to make more than $5 million.

The governor had also increasingly come under fire over his rough and sometimes vindictive treatment of fellow politicians and his own staff, with former aides telling stories of a brutal work environment.

Cuomo has been divorced since 2005 from the author and activist Kerry Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy family, and was romantically involved up until 2019 with TV lifestyle personality Sandra Lee. He has three adult daughters.

He gained political experience early on as his father’s hard-nosed and often ruthless campaign manager, and went on to become New York attorney general and U.S. housing secretary under President Bill Clinton before getting elected governor in 2010.

New York has seen a string of high-level political figures brought down in disgrace in recent years.

Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in 2008 in a call-girl scandal. Rep. Anthony Weiner went to prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman stepped down in 2018 after four women accused him of abuse. And the top two leaders in the Legislature were convicted of corruption.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 106°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Hot and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crawford County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

DNR says Wabash Valley counties can resume the use of bird feeders as an investigation into songbird deaths continue

Image

Masks are back for elementary students in Vigo County

Image

Sheriffs' Youth Ranch in Clay Co. picks up grant to help run water and sewer across academy

Image

SCAM ALERT: Unsubscribe Con leads to malware

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid, maybe a storm. Low: 74°

Image

Monday morning crash ends with truck inside Hymera house

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1444211

Reported Deaths: 25965
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57101210601
DuPage953741323
Will797231046
Lake704301028
Kane60925818
Winnebago35392525
Madison33580539
St. Clair31244532
McHenry30120299
Peoria23995347
Champaign22303161
Sangamon20571249
McLean19270195
Tazewell17832310
Rock Island15602329
Kankakee14915224
Kendall13772101
LaSalle13143258
Macon11481214
Vermilion10628154
DeKalb10444123
Adams10216131
Williamson8769138
Whiteside7306174
Boone704681
Ogle636784
Grundy617479
Clinton606593
Coles6036101
Jackson583867
Knox5830157
Henry521770
Franklin520781
Macoupin514590
Marion5081120
Livingston501795
Woodford499583
Stephenson495887
Effingham488475
Jefferson4842124
Monroe462095
Randolph449987
Morgan428894
Lee426154
Logan422766
Fulton420560
Christian411976
Montgomery395374
Bureau390287
Perry342662
Iroquois338368
Fayette331456
McDonough319551
Jersey289552
Saline287258
Douglas269236
Union261542
Lawrence251027
Shelby242039
Crawford233126
Cass217127
Bond216824
Pike211353
Carroll207637
Hancock204732
Wayne201253
Ford199450
Clark197334
White191026
Richland189643
Warren189450
Jo Daviess185824
Edgar183642
Washington176425
Moultrie172229
Mason169147
Clay166543
De Witt164429
Johnson164317
Greene162535
Piatt160114
Wabash157412
Mercer154034
Massac149341
Menard134012
Cumberland133220
Jasper118618
Marshall114819
Hamilton95916
Schuyler8517
Brown8346
Pulaski7698
Stark67826
Edwards66912
Calhoun5602
Scott5602
Gallatin5344
Henderson53414
Alexander51911
Putnam4973
Hardin42812
Pope3664
Unassigned612432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 786272

Reported Deaths: 14064
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1081931821
Lake575831035
Allen44199701
Hamilton38065428
St. Joseph37750569
Elkhart30065472
Vanderburgh24142407
Tippecanoe24000232
Porter19801328
Johnson19328396
Hendricks18518323
Clark14030199
Madison14005350
Vigo13165256
Monroe12834182
LaPorte12745225
Delaware11352198
Howard11009237
Kosciusko9896124
Hancock8984152
Bartholomew8504157
Warrick8450157
Floyd8298183
Grant7565182
Boone7388106
Wayne7331201
Morgan7097145
Dubois6420118
Marshall6417117
Cass6198112
Dearborn612778
Noble612491
Henry6082111
Jackson526677
Shelby523598
Lawrence5155129
Gibson479697
Clinton472257
Montgomery470992
DeKalb470786
Harrison467277
Huntington447782
Whitley429245
Miami421673
Steuben418961
Knox407491
Jasper406657
Putnam398162
Wabash378684
Adams364656
Jefferson363487
Ripley357971
White345254
Daviess3167101
Wells309881
Greene304385
Decatur298293
Scott295058
Posey294335
Fayette290464
Clay286349
LaGrange280273
Washington261438
Jennings250850
Randolph250784
Spencer244531
Fountain242250
Starke234959
Owen230259
Sullivan229343
Fulton213146
Jay205832
Carroll205323
Orange198456
Perry198139
Vermillion187344
Rush181527
Tipton177148
Franklin176135
Parke161116
Pike146234
Blackford140232
Pulaski126249
Newton125137
Benton112215
Brown108843
Crawford108017
Martin93715
Warren90215
Switzerland8748
Union75010
Ohio59311
Unassigned0430