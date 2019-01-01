Clear

New Year; New Faces! The new Vigo County Sheriff is getting down to business

The new Vigo County Sheriff started 2019 jumping right into official Sheriff duties.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI_ -- MIdnight hit and a new year started.

2019 will bring changes all across the country. New laws going into effect, resolutions being made and in Vigo County new people taking office. 

"I'm kind of excited. Did my last shift on Terre Haute City tonight. So, it was kind of bitter-sweet leaving there after 33 years, but excited to get started at the sheriff's office," John Plasse, new Vigo County Sheriff said. "What better way to get it started but midnight on New Year's Eve."

He didn't waste any time getting started as Sheriff.

Just minutes into his new role he was already swearing in special deputies who work at the air base.

"They can make arrests if someone would come in here and try to do something at the air base," Plasse said. "It's pretty important to have them sworn in and ready to go." 

He said it's starting to feel more real for him.

Especially after the swearing-in ceremony, but he said the one thing that will make is most official hasn't happened yet.

"When I put on my uniform fully. When I come into work Tuesday. I'll have the uniform I wear every day," Plasse said. 

When it comes to the new year and new position, he's made some resolutions himself.

"This year just to make things better. To continually improve the relationship between sheriffs office, other agencies, and the community," he said. "To make our community as safe as we can be." 

Plasse will have a lot of things to figure out as Sheriff. Like learning the in's and out's of running the jail.

He said one of his main goals is to crack down on the drug problem in the county. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Continued Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

Image

A new face will lead the charge in keeping you and your family safe in Vigo County

Image

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak