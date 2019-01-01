New Year; New Faces! The new Vigo County Sheriff is getting down to business

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI_ -- MIdnight hit and a new year started.

2019 will bring changes all across the country. New laws going into effect, resolutions being made and in Vigo County new people taking office.

"I'm kind of excited. Did my last shift on Terre Haute City tonight. So, it was kind of bitter-sweet leaving there after 33 years, but excited to get started at the sheriff's office," John Plasse, new Vigo County Sheriff said. "What better way to get it started but midnight on New Year's Eve."

He didn't waste any time getting started as Sheriff.

Just minutes into his new role he was already swearing in special deputies who work at the air base.

"They can make arrests if someone would come in here and try to do something at the air base," Plasse said. "It's pretty important to have them sworn in and ready to go."

He said it's starting to feel more real for him.

Especially after the swearing-in ceremony, but he said the one thing that will make is most official hasn't happened yet.

"When I put on my uniform fully. When I come into work Tuesday. I'll have the uniform I wear every day," Plasse said.

When it comes to the new year and new position, he's made some resolutions himself.

"This year just to make things better. To continually improve the relationship between sheriffs office, other agencies, and the community," he said. "To make our community as safe as we can be."

Plasse will have a lot of things to figure out as Sheriff. Like learning the in's and out's of running the jail.

He said one of his main goals is to crack down on the drug problem in the county.