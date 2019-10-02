New Wabash Valley business works to improve the lives of area children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Wabash Valley business had dedicated itself to improving the lives of area children.
Our crews stopped by the ribbon-cutting fo Ambition Education and Behavior.
The business offers help to kids who may be struggling with social and coping skills.
The company offers evaluations and sessions.
Ambition's owner, Stacey Bex, also works as a school psychologist.
You will find Ambition Education and Behavior on Ohio Boulevard in Terre Haute.
