New W-4 Tax Form Changes, here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is officially here and filing is underway, and for the first time in years, the IRS has updated the W-4 form. These changes reflect the new tax code Congress approved in 2017.

Tax Masters President and enrolled agent Tommy Jeffers says we've had a year now where these new tax laws have been implemented and we've been able to see the changes they will make.

For instance, the new W-4 form has been divided into five steps, and you can skip questions that don't apply to you. One major change is that it took away allowances because the new tax law eliminated personal exemptions. Instead, the form directly asks how many dependents you have, then you multiply that number by the amount of the federal tax credit.

The IRS also simplified the "other income" section. Now, you just have to check a box if you work two jobs or have a spouse that works.

Jeffers says all this may be confusing at first due to the different questions being asked, but the goal is the same--to maximize your refund.

"Here in the Midwest, we are pretty reluctant to change," Jeffers said, "Just remember that your tax preparer or your accountant is on your side to make sure that your situation is maximized to the best of its ability."

You only need to fill out a W-4 if you started a new job in 2020, but Jeffers' piece of advice is to review your tax withholdings each year so you can get a fair return on April 15th.