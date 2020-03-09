New Vincennes clinic open to the public

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new convenient care retail clinic opened its doors to the public in Vincennes on Monday.

Good Samaritan has joined with Williams Brothers Pharmacy to open a clinic on Washington Street. The clinic is located inside the pharmacy.

Patients can be seen by a physician with the hospital. Once they have a diagnosis they can pick up prescriptions right there.

It's open from 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.