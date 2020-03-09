New Vincennes Fire Department chief sworn in

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Fire Department has a new chief.
Brett Bobe was sworn in as fire chief on Monday night.
He served as interim chief after Sonny Pinkstaff stepped down last month.
Pinkstaff told us he wants to focus more on his family.
Bobe previously served as the assistant chief.
