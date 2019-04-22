VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 Officer to its ranks.
Paul Davis worked with the sheriff's office to get the new dog.
Right now, he is going through basic training.
After that, he will train to be a narcotics detection dog.
Vigo County currently has four dogs, including this new one.
Sheriff John Plasse said they are an important part of their crew.
"They are an invaluable tool...they would risk their lives for their partner as we would for them," Sheriff Plasse said.
The K9 went home with his assigned family on Monday.
They are still working on giving him a name
Related Content
- New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam circulating in Vigo County
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns about 'Price is Right' scam
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of 'jail bond scam'
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office set to receive new vehicles
- Services set for THPD K9 Officer Arie
Scroll for more content...