New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 Officer to its ranks.

Paul Davis worked with the sheriff's office to get the new dog.

Right now, he is going through basic training.

After that, he will train to be a narcotics detection dog.

Vigo County currently has four dogs, including this new one.

Sheriff John Plasse said they are an important part of their crew.

"They are an invaluable tool...they would risk their lives for their partner as we would for them," Sheriff Plasse said.

The K9 went home with his assigned family on Monday.

They are still working on giving him a name