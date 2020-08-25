New Vigo County School position wants to help with diversity and inclusion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo County School officials have been looking at their strategic plan for more than a year. The plan was just passed in February. Now, the district is working to put some of their plans in motion.

After months of community meetings, collaborating with teachers and staff, and parent surveys. The Vigo County School Corporation revealed its strategic plan.

One thing the district wanted was to create a new job title. The director of civility, diversity, and international exchange.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to get started," Matthew McClendon said.

McClendon has officially been hired for that role.

"I wanna be able to bridge the gap with diversity and inclusion and give a voice to population or populations that may feel like they don't have a voice," he said. "Especially, when it comes to daily functions of a sense of belonging."

Superintendent Rob Haworth and McClendon hope this position will help when it comes to the hiring process for new VCSC employees. They also want it to help families across the county.

"This is very much a priority of our board. To bring this position to life in a number of areas," Haworth said. "For our students, for our staff, and for our community."

The position will also have a big role in a new program the district wants to start. That is an international residency program. This program would have high school students from across the world continue their education in Vigo County

McClendon said he wants to be able to help students and staff with the tough conversations within the corporation.

"I think this position can help with those conversations and move the Vigo County School system forward with that," he said.

The international residency program has been put on hold for now. That's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClendon said he wants to start working in the district as soon as he can.