New Vigo County Council member selected in caucus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Democratic Party has voted on a new Vigo County Council member.

During a Tuesday night caucus, Lisa Spence was selected to serve as the next council member.

Current council member, Brendan Kearns will leave his position at the end of the year.

He was elected to serve as a Vigo County Commissioner in November.

News 10 will have much more on this story coming up tonight on News 10 on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00.