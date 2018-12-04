New Vigo County Council member selected in caucus

Clear
The Vigo County Democratic Party has voted on a new Vigo County Council member.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Democratic Party has voted on a new Vigo County Council member.

During a Tuesday night caucus, Lisa Spence was selected to serve as the next council member.

Current council member, Brendan Kearns will leave his position at the end of the year.

He was elected to serve as a Vigo County Commissioner in November.

