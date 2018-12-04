VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Democratic Party has voted on a new Vigo County Council member.
During a Tuesday night caucus, Lisa Spence was selected to serve as the next council member.
Current council member, Brendan Kearns will leave his position at the end of the year.
He was elected to serve as a Vigo County Commissioner in November.
News 10 will have much more on this story coming up tonight on News 10 on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00.
Related Content
- New Vigo County Council member selected in caucus
- Five people in the ring for Vigo County Council seat, caucus set for December 4th
- TONIGHT: Vigo County Democratic Caucus to fill Third District seat
- Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships
- Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment
- Vigo County Council passes $55 million budget
- Jury selection underway for criminal confinement trial in Vigo County
- New president selected during Vigo County Commissioner meeting
- Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members
- Indiana Black Legislative Caucus prepares for 2019
Scroll for more content...