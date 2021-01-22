New Vigo County Commissioners will let go people in several county positions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County staff will soon look different. It comes after new county commissioners have taken office.

Chris Switzer and Mike Morris recently start their terms as Vigo County Commissioners. Just days in - they are making changes.

First, we've learned Paul Mason will no longer be the County Building Commissioner. Mason has been in the position for around eight-years.

Ted Collins is the County Building Inspector. He's been in that position for 19 years. He's been in that position for 19-years.

Their last days will be in February.

We've also learned that the county will not renew the contract for Jeremy Snowden. He's the county IT Director. His last day will be in March.