New Vigo County 911 Director hits the ground running

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New Vigo County 9-1-1 Director Vickie Oster is not wasting any time getting to work.

Oster said her team is in the process of hiring more people.

It is part of the plans to cut down the overtime for her small staff.

She is also urging you to sign up for Smart 911 and Nixle.

Both are safety features that keep you connect with emergency responders and situations.

"I did want to bring that up because it can potentially help people. We have the tornado seasons here...we have a lot of bad weather. We have I-70, which can cause a lot of...you know, problems if something happens there," Oster said.

She told us only a few thousand people are signed up for these features.

