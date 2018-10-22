Clear
New Veterans Affairs office opens in Knox County

Officials cut the ribbon on a new Veterans Affairs office in Knox County

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Public officials and veteran's alike lined up Monday morning. The ribbon cutting celebrated a new location for the Veterans Affairs office. It supplies services to veterans like Glen Dreiman.

Dreiman says, "There's a lot of veterans here in Knox County. I'm going to say there's probably a thousand in Knox County that are disabled."

For years veterans like Deiman had to go to the Knox County courthouse for assistance. The Veterans Affairs office was located in the basement.

Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle explains, "Just a room. With file cabinets in it and a couple of desks. Just not enough space and again as I said no privacy for veterans to talk to the officer without someone else hearing it."

Moving across the street gives veterans privacy and officials more room for storage. The new location gives the office visibility.

Hinkle says, "Accessibility and visibility. We've already had reports that a lot more traffic has been coming in the office since it moved over here just a week and a half ago."

Hinkle says some of that traffic is veterans who have never signed up for benefits. Benefits include education, compensation, and important health benefits. Dreiman says those health benefits are something that every veteran needs to be aware of.

Dreiman explains, "I've been a disabled American veteran for thirty-seven years. And I still continue to help people. If they need something I know it. I'll take them to Indianapolis to file their claim."

