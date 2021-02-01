New Vaccination Site in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -A new COVID-19 vaccination site is allowing more people to get the vaccine quickly and efficiently.

The new site offers more space which can accommodate more patients. Health officials say this will be beneficial as more people get in line to get the vaccine. According to the Vigo County Health Department, nearly 250 people per day will be vaccinated at this site.

"This is a stage toward normalcy and getting back to the way things should be," Mike Papinchock, COVID-19 Vaccine recipient said.

Getting people like Papinchock vaccinated would not be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers. Nursing students and emergency medical technicians (EMT) are helping make this vaccination clinic come to life.

"It is great just seeing the reaction on all of these peoples' faces and they are just so thankful that we finally have something to get us going in the right direction and ending this pandemic," Lania Garrison, Ivy Tech Nusring Student and volunteer said.

By volunteering at the vaccination sites, the nursing students are able to focus on their clinical training while giving back to the community.

"It makes me feel humbled and honored to see it help so many people especially in the first tiers that are able to come, and we can provide help," Tiffany Schiver, Ivy Tech Nusring Student and volunteer said.

The volunteers hope the vaccine will allow more people to reunite with family and friends, which many, like Papinchock, have not seen in months.

"I have family in Colorado, granddaughters and hopefully we will be able to schedule a visit with them and take them to Disney World."

As more people get vaccinated, the county hopes that we can all return to a sense of normalcy once again. If you are eligible, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Ourshot.IN.GOV.