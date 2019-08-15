New Trucking Regulations Proposed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Truckers across the United States could have new rules and regulations coming their way. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a new proposal affecting truck drivers' break times and when they are on and off duty.
The existing regulations limit truckers to 11 hours of driving within a 14-hour on-duty timeframe. They must take a 30-minute break before they drive eight consecutive hours.
Drivers have complained that long waits for cargo to be loaded keep them idle, yet, they are still required to take an off-duty break. This cuts into their earning potential and time spent driving.
The proposed revisions allow truckers to take their break while they are on-duty but not driving. The goal of these proposed changes is to give drivers more flexibility and make for safer conditions.
New rules could come for the trucking industry. Truckers will be on the road more as a result. Highway Safety officials say this increases the chance for fatigued driving. The trucking industry says this will increase flexibility and safety for drivers. What do you think? @WTHITV
