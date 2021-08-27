New Trash Cans and Benches for West Terre Haute Walkway

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The West Terre Haute walkway is taking shape.

It's all with the help of the local county government.

Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer, told News 10 that Vigo County Solid Waste District donated three trash receptacles and two benches for the area.

Vigo County Parks Superindentent Adam Grossman helped put the new additions into place.

He also installed bag holders for folks to use after dogs use the bathroom on the walkway.

The walkway is the new connector from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute.