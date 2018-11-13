New Terre Haute group hopes to help with the growing hunger problem

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hunger is a growing problem in the Wabash Valley.

A new group in Terre Haute hopes to change that.

A group of three friends with a common goal created 'The Love Pantry.'

It is a food pantry with the goal of ending hunger.

On Tuesday, they git their first donation.

Red Dot Storage donated 12 turkeys for the group's Thanksgiving Basket.

Organizers say they have a lot in store.

The Love Pantry is hosting it's first food drive this Saturday.

It will take place at the Red Dot Storage in Terre Haute.

You can donate anytime between 8:00 a.m. and noon.

If you can't make it on Saturday, you can donate non-perishable food items any day of the week.

There will be barrels at the Terre Haute Police, Otter Creek Tire, Dr. Bhuptani's office, and Red Dot Storage.