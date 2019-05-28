New Terre Haute fire truck officially rolls into service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Out with the old and in with the new.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and several first responders were on hand as a new state of the art fire truck was officially declared 'in-service.'

Ladder Five features a new engine, hydraulics, and electrical units.

The equipment on the vehicle is easily accessible to crews.

To start it off, into the rotation, the new ladder truck was hosed down with water from the previous engine...a firefighter tradition.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said funding for the fire truck came from a non-reverting fund...and not tax dollars.