New Terre Haute displays to celebrate the Coke bottle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can soon help celebrate Terre Haute's Coca-Cola history.

New displays are highlighting the city as the Coke bottle's birthplace.

They are the latest addition to other features showing pride in Terre Haute's history.

You've probably seen the large Coke bottle sculptures and the giant mural.

If not, you can take it all in next Saturday.

That's when the 'Birthplace of the Coke-Cola Bottle Festival' is happening.