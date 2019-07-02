Clear

New Terre Haute business first of its kind in the Wabash Valley

A new business will help with your farming needs on the east side of Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will help with your farming needs on the east side of Terre Haute.

West Side Tractor Sales officially opened for business on East Margaret Drive.

It is a distributor for John Deere construction and forestry equipment.

Company leaders say this is the first physical store of its kind in the area.

"Our closest location is further into the east...over an hour away. The closest deal in Illinois is about an hour away as well. There was a gap in the community to be able to have John Deere customers be served by West Side Tractor Sales," David Wilson said.

The Terre Haute location is the 11th West Side Tractor Sales store in Indiana and Illinois.

