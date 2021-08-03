New Terre Haute VA Clinic set to make life easier for vets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new veteran's clinic is opening up in Terre Haute this fall.

It's located at 5080 East Bill Farr Drive.

This facility is equipped to serve 10,000 veterans. It will provide primary care and mental health as well as outpatient services.

Some of these specialty services include optometry, audiology, a dispensing pharmacy, physical therapy, and much more.

No longer will veterans have to make long commutes to various cities all over the state to find specialty care. Now, it can all be found under one local roof.

One veteran is really excited to save both money and time when it comes to finding a care provider.

"if I had to go to Indianapolis it would be quite a bit of time...an hour and a half away or so" veteran Gary Kapperman said.

The clinic is set to open later this fall. The project manager, Julie Webb wants people to be aware that this is not a hospital, it is an out-patient clinic.

The hours of operation for the Terre Haute VA Clinic will be 7:30 am-4:30 pm, Monday-Friday.

The best way for veterans to find out if they're eligible to use the new facility is to contact the VA by visiting their website. You can also call 877-222-8387 or scan the QR code below.

News 10 will continue to keep you updated on the progress of this clinic as it becomes available.