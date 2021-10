TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The VA says patients will be receiving care at its new Terre Haute facility by the end of the year.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett shared photos from a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It was a limited event due to COVID-19 precautions.

The new facility is on the city's eastside.

VA officials expect to serve over 10,000 veterans each year from this location.

We'll continue to follow the project as they put the finishing touches on the facility.