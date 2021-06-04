New Terre Haute City Court judge says he looks forward to new role

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the next judge of the Terre Haute City Court.

Governor Holcomb named Kenneth McVey to take the role.

He's been an attorney with Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin since 2008.

He previously worked in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

McVey told News 10 he is looking forward to taking over the job.

"I'm really looking forward to interacting with the people coming in there. Trying to let them know that there are people within the court system that are trying to help them," McVey said.

He told us the swearing-in date hadn't been set yet.

He said his next step is meeting with the staff at the city court. He hopes to be up and running by the next week or two.