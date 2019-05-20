TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tariffs are being put into effect that are having effects on farmers right here in the Wabash Valley.
Ed Shew is a local farmer.
He plants everything from corn and soybeans, to even popcorn.
The tariffs are raising concerns for some farmers...
Shew says China exports certain things they need.
He thinks this could spiral out of control if we aren't careful.
"They're a big exporter of fertilizer, we have to have that, so if they're charging tariffs on that, that's gonna increase our price. And if we're charging tariffs, it's gonna decrease what they want to buy from us because they can buy, especially soybeans, they can buy them cheaper elsewhere possibly."
While Shew says farmers are the primary ones to feel the effects, the general public will soon see changes as well.
Related Content
- New tariffs causing headache for farmers
- Weekend wind causes headaches
- Potholes causing headaches for drivers
- Voting machines cause headache for some
- Trump planning emergency aid to farmers affected by tariffs
- IRS hit by shutdown, creating taxpayer headaches
- Pothole season is back and it's already causing headaches for Terre Haute drivers
- Railroad crossing work creating a headache for Vigo County residents
- School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts
- Congestion continues to be a headache on 3rd Street