New tariffs causing headache for farmers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tariffs are being put into effect that are having effects on farmers right here in the Wabash Valley.

Ed Shew is a local farmer.

He plants everything from corn and soybeans, to even popcorn.

The tariffs are raising concerns for some farmers...

Shew says China exports certain things they need.

He thinks this could spiral out of control if we aren't careful.

"They're a big exporter of fertilizer, we have to have that, so if they're charging tariffs on that, that's gonna increase our price. And if we're charging tariffs, it's gonna decrease what they want to buy from us because they can buy, especially soybeans, they can buy them cheaper elsewhere possibly."

While Shew says farmers are the primary ones to feel the effects, the general public will soon see changes as well.