New TV series shows raw and rewarding work of animal rescues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting this weekend, a new series is letting you inside the raw, but rewarding work of animal rescues.

"To The Rescue" documents the journey of saving dogs, from the most dire situations, all the way to finding their forever families.

You may recognize the show host, Tommy Habeeb, from "Cheaters".

Though the late 90s series and "To The Rescue" are two different projects, Habeeb says there's one thing they have in common.

"I want to shine the light on that right," he said, "and that humanity, that love, that happens with rescue people, and so in those respects, they're kind of parallel. They're just telling different stories."

"To The Rescue" premiers Saturday, October 17th, across the U.S.

You can watch it on The CW, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. The show airs weekly.